Jana Duggar Breaks Her Silence After Being Charged With Child Endangerment

Jana Duggar is speaking out following reports that she was charged with child endangerment. According to E! News, Duggar released a statement on her Instagram Story in which she set the record straight about the legal matter. She was reportedly charged with the misdemeanor in early September.

Duggar began her statement by noting that she felt the need to share her side of the story “because the media has been having a field day with it all.” She continued, “I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time.” The Counting On alum went on to share the “raw fact” of the matter, sharing that the incident occurred when she was babysitting and one of the children that she was looking after made their way outside alone.

“The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone,” she continued. “A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident, and the child was unharmed.” E! News reported that a clerk at Washington County District Court Elm-Springs confirmed that Duggar was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor on Set. 9. They did not provide any other details in relation to the case. Duggar’s attorney reportedly entered a not guilty plea on her behalf a couple of weeks after she was initially charged.

In the days after the news broke about Duggar’s charges, her family members have released statements in support of her. Her sister Jessa Duggar and cousin Amy Duggar King both took to social media to share messages about this matter. Like her sister, Jessa acknowledged the situation on her Instagram Story, telling her followers that she wanted to address it after “getting messages about headlines about Jana.”

“Bottom line-it was an innocent mistake,” Jessa wrote. “She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely. Could’ve happened to anyone. The media is sensationalizing this because of other current family circumstances, and it makes me so mad. She’s without question, one of the most amazing women I know, and I’d trust her with my kids any day of the week. Do me a favor-give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives.”