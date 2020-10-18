Amy Duggar Blasts Fan for Telling Her to Have More Children

✖

Amy (Duggar) King, a cousin of the Duggar family featured on TLC's Counting On, took to Instagram Sunday to call out a troll who told her to "pick up the pace" and get pregnant again. Unlike the famous Duggar family members, the 33-year-old King only has one child, 1-year-old son Daxton. King is in no rush to have another baby and said it was "exhausting" to be constantly compared to other people.

King shared a screenshot of the rude direct message she received. The person told King she is a "good mom, but aren't you a little behind some other famous people who are having 4 babies by the time they are 20?" The troll told King she was being "selfish with your life" because she only has one child. "Pick up the pace you should have been pregnant again like yesterday," the person wrote. "OK gurl well if you need help losing weight I can help you. Just DM... so much love."

The former Counting On star was "flabbergasted" that anyone would have "the audacity to type these words to anyone," especially a total stranger. King said her pregnancy with Daxton was not easy and she is still healing. "C- sections are no joke and vertigo is/ was very hard on me. I still get dizzy sometimes but I'm getting stronger every day," King wrote. She noted how "tired" she is, especially with the coronavirus pandemic going on.

"This pandemic has been so rough on so many people and my business has taken a hit just like so many others," King wrote. "I need to be on my A-game. I need to give it my all. I need to stay creative and focus on 3130. Children are such a blessing, but I can't imagine being pregnant again right now. I'd be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out, and not in a good headspace and that's ok to admit."

King said she is a "very hands-on mom" and gives Daxton her full attention so she does not miss any part of him growing up. "A women's body is not a factory!! Yes, our bodies can do miraculous things! But I hate that phrase 'pop out' umm. No. It's WORK," she wrote. "And our bodies go through a lot!" She later pointed out that she is an only child and said some women are "designed not to have large families." She is one of them, she wrote, although she might consider adoption in the future.

"It's exhausting always being compared to other people," King concluded. "I'm in my thirties now, away from that show and I'm so over it. It just has to stop."

Although King and the Duggars are not always on the same page, they did put their differences aside after Daxton was born. In November 2019, the Duggar family shared photos of their first meeting with their new cousin. King and husband Dillon King welcomed Daxton via C-section in October 2019. The Kings married in Arkansas in 2015.