Amy Duggar Welcomes First Child With Husband Dillon King

Amy Duggar King and her husband Dillon King have officially welcomed their first child together. The couple revealed on Wednesday that they welcomed their child earlier via a C-section in the day, with the proud parents spreading the news via PEOPLE. They named the 7 lbs., 8 oz. boy Daxton Ryan King. He is apparently healthy and has a height of 20 inches.

Amy Duggar and Dillon King Welcome First Child, Son Daxton Ryan https://t.co/sqFJRH8CQK — People (@people) October 10, 2019

“Smooth and easy delivery,” photographer Loren Bullard, who snapped the announcement shots, told the outlet. “Both mom and baby are great and healthy!”

After having admitted in December of last year that the “kids are coming,” the couple announced on April 21 that they were expecting their first child together.

“We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents!” the couple previously told PEOPLE.

“I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” King, who also admitted that missed eating Chick-fil-A, added.

The couple, who married on the grounds of Horton Farms near Bentonville, Arkansas, in 2015, acknowledged that they have a steep “learning curve” ahead of them, but that they were looking forward to expanding their family.

“The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” King told the outlet.

In the weeks that followed the exciting announcement, Duggar, the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was eager to keep her fans and followers up to date with the latest in her pregnancy, which she documented on her Instagram account.

In a May 9 post, King had confessed that her baby bump had grown so much that she was finally forced to “retire” her ordinary jeans in favor of maternity pants.

“Well I am retiring my skinny denim for awhile!” she wrote. “Saying hello to my 1st pair of maternity jeans today! [style the bump].”

In another post shared on May 30, she gushed about the prospect of welcoming her little one and becoming a parent.

“I can’t believe we are going to be parents!!” she wrote. “Sometimes it just hits me out of no where! I get this extra – extra- burst of excitement especially when those little tummy flutters catch me by surprise in the middle of the day!!”