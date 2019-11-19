Duggar Kids Visit Cousin Amy’s New Son Daxton

Counting On alum Amy Duggar King and her husband Dillion King welcomed their first child last month when Daxton Ryan King was born. Since then, various members of the extended Duggar family has been sharing photos of baby Dax. On the Duggar Fam Instagram account showed off a photo of several of thee Duggar kids with their new cousin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Nov 17, 2019 at 2:12pm PST

“We loved spending time with little cousin Daxton King! It’s hard to take turns when you’re holding a baby that is so precious and CUTE!! You’re doing an incredible job as a new mommy @amyrachelleking! We can’t wait to snuggle with sweet Dax again and watch him grow!” they captioned photos of six Duggar kids holding Dax.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baby Dax has a lot of love around him,” one fan wrote in reaction to the photo.

“I can’t believe how all have grown up!!! Darling too!!!” another said.

“Love those smiles! Everybody looks wonderful! Thank you for your ministry Duggars. big and small!” a third fan replied.

Shortly after the baby was born, King’s sister, Jill Dillard, posted a photo of herself with the baby. “Welcome to the world Daxton Ryan King,” Dillard wrote in the caption. “So excited for y’all! Thanks for letting me pop in earlier and snatch some baby snuggles!”

The couple announced the birth of their baby via PEOPLE Magazine in early October. Dax was born via C-section and measured 20 inches long and was seven pounds, eight ounces.

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be,” King told PEOPLE over the summer when the couple announced the baby’s sex. “We just can’t wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He’s already named, so let all the embroidery begins. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!”

“On the King side of the family, all the letters begin with the letter ‘D,’” Dillon told PEOPLE in August. “So we were trying to figure out a ‘D’ name that was different, and we landed on Dax, then Daxton.”

King announced on Instagram that she would be going in for a C-section. “I’ve been mentally and spiritually preparing myself for this I’m trying to relax, and not worry! But I’ve never had surgery before, I’ve never even stayed in a hospital before, so I’m just a ball of nerves…soo I’d appreciate your prayers!!! But in just a few hours our lives will be forever changed! I’m focused on God’s promises and that sweet little face!! Ok, daddy let’s do this!!!” she wrote.