'America's Got Talent': Terry Crews Reenacts One of His Most Memorable 'White Chicks' Scenes

Terry Crews threw it way back during a break on America's Got Talent, entertaining the crowd by improvising a scene from the 2004 comedy White Chicks. In the film, Crews plays eccentric athlete Latrell Spencer, who falls in love with Marlon Wayan's titular white chick. Crews stole the movie with one hilarious scene, where he serenades Wayans in the car to the song "A Thousand Miles" by Vanessa Carlton.

Crews shared a clip of himself dancing to the song while the set is restaged between acts, much to the delight of America's Got Talent's audience. "Always ready for this song! The perfect [America's Got Talent] audience hype song!" Crews tweeted alongside the video.

Crews, Wayans, and Carlton spoke about the enduring popularity of the song in an oral history of White Chicks with Entertainment Weekly last year, and Crews talked about how he found his comedic sweet spot in that scene."I remember they gave me 'Satisfaction,' by Benny Benassi, and 'A Thousand Miles,' by Vanessa Carlton, and I listened to those songs for weeks — and I mean nonstop," Crews explained. "Because the filming was so grueling, there was a lot of wait time, so I’d often be in my hotel room for two straight days before I filmed again. So I’d just spend those days pretending that I was doing the scene."

"I was so ready that I did the whole thing in one take. When I was done, Keenen [Ivory Wayans, White Chicks' director] was like, 'We don’t need to do it again,' and I was actually like, 'Are you sure?' They were like, 'There’s nothing else we can do,'" Crews said. "Every move you see, everything had been choreographed to a T. I was doing that in my hotel room for weeks, and I remember sitting there thinking about the head move, because it was like 'da da da' and all of a sudden I was like, 'Oh man, wait until they see this!' [Laughs] And I actually thought it would be too much, and I tend to think that. I used to not get roles so many times because casting agents used to say that I was just too big for movies, because I would just overdo it. But with this there was no overdoing it."