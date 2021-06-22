Terry Crews Reveals Something He 'Never' Expected Following NFL Career

✖

While Terry Crews spent six seasons in the NFL and is known for his successes on the field, it's hard to ignore his history in television ever since he retired. However, while he's an absolute natural in entertainment, it's not a career move he ever thought about making. Since Crews retired from football in 1997, he's gone on to star in shows and films like White Chicks, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, American Dad! and The Longest Yard.

During an interview roundtable with PopCulture and other media for America's Got Talent, the 52-year-old admitted that while it never crossed his mind to tackle Hollywood after football, he was very much a performer even as a kid. "Never. Never," he said after he was asked if he ever thought he would end up in the career he's in. "You can ask my wife [Rebecca King-Crews], I never ever talked about getting in front of the camera; I didn't start until I was 30 years old. But this is the thing, I'm just a ham. I do not shy away from the spotlight; I never have done that. When I was a kid at the family reunion, I was like, 'Hey, guys! Look at this!' My wife was like, 'You know, you should give this a try, you are a honey-baked ham right now.' And I was like, 'Maybe I should.'"

While being a natural-born entertainer made the process of switching over a little easier, the actor didn't shy away from the fact that acting still requires a brand new set of skills if done professionally. However, his years of being an athlete paid off in helping in that process. "But this is the thing too, just like an athlete, there is no such thing as things being automatic; everything is a skill. Everything is learnable as long as you're willing. I tell people sometimes, 'How much are you willing to pay for the money you make?' Because there is a price and if you're willing to pay it, you'll get it; and I was willing to pay it."

Crews then revealed that one of his goals is to be the "best host of any show ever" and while he feels it may not be "achievable" he notes that it's all in the process and "journey" that makes his experiences so special. "I'm just trying to improve. Every year I want to get better than I did last year and the year before that, and it's a fun way to be to me. That's the fun part even as an athlete because if it's all over, that's boring. Let's keep going!"

