'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Joins Contestants Onstage in Death-Defying Act

Simon Cowell may have thought he was done with death-defying stunts after America's Got Talent: Extreme, but the latest episode of America's Got Talent Season 17 proved otherwise. During Tuesday night's auditions episode, Cowell was talked into joining knife-throwing brothers for a shocking performance. Blade 2 Blade duo Tyrone and Michael Laner's skills earned them a ticket to the next round.

The Laners impressed the judges even before they started throwing knives at each other. When Cowell asked what their worst nightmare was, Tyrone said it already happened. "It is 'hit each other with a knife,'" he said. Their goal is to lead a major show, and they proved they could. The first part of their act was quickly throwing knives at each other, without even batting an eye. Next, they put on blindfolds and began throwing axes at each other.

During the third segment, the judges became squeamish as the brothers threw knives at two tiny targets their assistant was wrapped around. As if that wasn't enough, Tyrone then got on a spinning platform while Michael hung upsidedown. They started tossing axes at each other, and somehow never hit one another.

For their final trick, the Laners convinced Cowell to join them on stage. They had Cowell stand in the middle while they tossed axes at each other. Thankfully, they missed Cowell. "I guess it's safer than being on a bike," Howie Mandel quipped, referencing Cowell's electronic bike injuries.

After that pulse-pounding audition, there was no way Mandel, Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara could send the Laners home. "This means a lot to you, I can see that," Cowell told the brothers. "I'm definitely saying yes." All four judges said yes, meaning the Lerners could book their plane tickets to Hollywood.

Even if Cowell wanted to give the brothers a Golden Buzzer, he couldn't because he used his already in the same episode. He pressed the Golden Buzzer for Sara James, a 14-year-old singer from Poland. She performed Billie Eilish's "Lovely," and immediately impressed the judges. This was also James' first visit to the U.S.

"We've heard a lot of singers over the years, but wow... This wasn't perfect, but you have a real star glow about you," Cowell said. "I remember when I came to America for the first time... that was a moment I'll never forget. And I want to make this a moment for you to remember forever." America's Got Talent airs on NBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.