Simon Cowell Speaks out Following Serious Bike Crash

Simon Cowell is finally going to start wearing a helmet when he’s riding on an electric bike. The America’s Got Talent judge was hospitalized last week after his second bike accident in less than two years. Cowell broke his silence on the second crash Wednesday, telling The Daily Mail he will take some better precautions next time.

“I’m a bit of a nutter,” Cowell, 62, told a Daily Mail photographer in London while walking with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. “I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time.” Even though he was seen wearing a yellow cast on his arm, he assured the photographer he is ok and “feeling much better, thank you.” Cowell said the accident happened “just around the corner” from where the photographer caught up with him.

News of the accident surfaced in The Sun on Tuesday. A source described the accident as dire, suggesting Cowell was “lucky to be alive.” He was “pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch,” the source said. “He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.” While a source for The Sun claimed Cowell did not want to give up riding e-bikes, another told The Daily Mail, “Simon has vowed not to go on a bike again. It was a horror show but fortunately it looked worse than it actually is.” Another source told PEOPLE Cowell was “absolutely fine” and is already back home.

Cowell’s first accident with an e-bike was much more serious. In August 2020, he fell from a bike he was testing at his Malibu home. He was hospitalized and required a metal rod inserted into his back. He told Extra in November 2021 that he was dangerously closed to being paralyzed. “If it had been another millimeter, then it would have been a different story,” Cowell said at the time. “Honestly, if I could rewind, I would have gone through the whole thing again. Just because I feel better now.”

Cowell later missed the America’s Got Talent finale in 2020, although he was well enough to take part in last year’s season. His second accident happened after he finished work on a new season of Britain’s Got Talent. Last month, Cowell and Silverman became engaged. The two are parents to son Eric, 7.

In December, The Sun reported that Cowell considered suing the company that made the e-bike he was riding during his 2020 crash. He was looking to sue for up to $10 million in damages. However, Cowell ultimately decided against suing the company.