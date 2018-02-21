‘America’s Got Talent’ Returns With Everyone: Howie, Simon, Mel B, Heidi and Host Tyra Banks

NBC has renewed contracts with all four judges of the hit variety competition series America’s Got Talent.

Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Mel B., Heidi Klum and presenter Tyra Banks will all return for the upcoming season of the show, expected to premiere sometime in the summer of 2018.

The news comes after reports that producers were growing tired of Scary Spice and were planning to replace her ahead of the upcoming season.

Mel B — whose full name is Melanie Brown — reportedly gets into confrontations frequently with people on set, from crew members to producers to her fellow judges. Producers are starting to feel that she is not worth the trouble, according to TMZ.

Brown has a well-documented on screen feud with Simon Cowell, though it often seems to be a fun, half-joking rivalry on air. She even threw her drink at him once on live TV after he made a crack about her wedding.

The insider says that it’s not all fun and games, however. When the cameras are off, the chiding can turn into real fighting, and not just with Cowell, but with anyone the former Spice Girl sets her sights on.

According to The Wrap, Mandel is the longest-running judge on the talent show with the upcoming 13th season being his ninth. Spice Girl Mel B. — whose full name is Melanie Brown — and Klum both joined the show in 2013. Cowell effectively replaced Howard Stern in 2016 and Banks took over hosting duties after Nick Cannon quit in 2017.

The actor exited the NBC reality competition in February 2017, alleging he was “being threatened with extermination by executives.” The controversy began when Cannon joked about his race during a Comedy Central special, saying, “I honestly believe once I started doing America’s Got Talent, they took my ‘real n—a’ card.”

He told Page Six that leaving the show on his own terms was an opportunity to “take charge and show I wasn’t just a person for hire.” Cannon previously served as host of AGT for eight seasons from 2009-2016.

Last summer, America’s Got Talent‘s Tuesday edition averaged a 3.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and had 16.0 million viewers overall. Wednesday’s telecasts averaged a 2.9 in the demo and a 14.7 million total viewers.

America’s Got Talent was created by Cowell and is co-produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.