'America's Got Talent' Judge Howie Mandel Gives Update on Simon Cowell Following Biking Accident

Simon Cowell is well on the road to recovery after breaking his back in a bike accident in Malibu, California on Saturday. Speaking on the Today show Wednesday morning just days after Cowell was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, Howie Mandel gave fans a health update on the America's Got Talent judge, revealing he is doing remarkably well given the circumstances.

Noting that he was "shocked" after learning of the weekend bike crash, Mandel joked that Cowell must be "from another planet." Mandel went on to say that while Cowell "broke his back in four different places" and underwent a "six-hour surgery where parts of his back were fused" with a metal rod placed in his back, Cowell is already showing great improvements. The AGT host revealed that just a day after the surgery, Cowell has "already been up on his feet and walking."

Cowell suffered a devastating back injury Saturday while testing a new electric bike at his home in Malibu, California. According to reports, the AGT judge nearly broke his spinal cord and reportedly narrowly missed being paralyzed. He was rushed into surgery. As a result, it was announced that Cowell would miss this week's live tapings of America's Got Talent, which was set to resume filming after production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kelly Clarkson is currently slated to take his place, and while there is no timetable as to when Cowell could possibly resume his judging duties, Mandel predicted that the 60-year-old could be back to work before the end of the season.

"I wouldn't count him out for the live shows yet," Mandel said. "You know, I would imagine, and if I know anything about Simon, it's that there may be a Simon sighting before the end of the season. As much as it's devastating, it’s also good news that he is going to be fine and make a full recovery."

Meanwhile, Cowell has since broken his silence on the accident. Taking to Twitter Monday, Cowell joked, "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time." He thanked "everyone for your kind messages" as well as "all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met."

America's Got Talent's 15th season is down to 44 acts as the live shows begin, with 11 acts performing each Tuesday. The results of Tuesday night's voting will be revealed in a one-hour episode Wednesday. Clarkson, who is familiar to NBC viewers as a coach on The Voice, is doing "amazing" as Cowell's stand-in, Mandel praised.