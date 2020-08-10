Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After Horrific Bike Crash

Simon Cowell has spoken out after he broke his back in multiple spots while testing out a new bike at his home in Malibu, California on Saturday, which required him to be rushed the hospital and undergo emergency surgery overnight. Cowell used Twitter to share a message with his fans on Sunday, managing to joke about his accident and thanking them for their supportive messages.

"Some good advice...," the America's Got Talent judge wrote. "If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages." In a second tweet, he added, "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon."

According to Cowell's rep, the 60-year-old was testing his new bike with his son, Eric, and brother, Adam, in the courtyard of his home when he fell. "Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family," his rep told Entertainment Tonight. He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight. He's under observation and is doing fine."

Cowell spent six hours in surgery and underwent a number of procedures and fusions, including having a metal rod inserted in his back, and is now recovering at the hospital. America's Got Talent recently began socially distanced filming for its upcoming season and Cowell will not participate in Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of the show.

After his accident was reported, Cowell received an outpouring of support from fans as well as messages from his fellow AGT judges Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. On Sunday, Klum used Instagram to share a photo from the show's set of herself, Vergara and judge Howie Mandel all wearing masks and gesturing to an empty chair between them. "Wishing you a speedy recovery @simoncowell," the model wrote. Vergara shared the same photo and added, "We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!"