'America's Got Talent' Fans Thrilled Simon Cowell Pressed Golden Buzzer for Waffle Dance Crew

Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent brought the entertainment and the emotion in full force, and fans primarily have the Waffle Crew and Simon Cowell to thank for that. During the episode, the Waffle Crew, a group of subway dancers hailing from New York City, captured the hearts of the audience with their thrilling dance performance. They especially captured the heart of Cowell, who pressed the golden buzzer for them and subsequently sent them straight through to the live show round. Fans were not only incredibly impressed with Waffle Crew's fun audition, but they were also thrilled to see that Cowell gave them the opportunity to showcase their talents during the next round of the competition.

The Waffle Crew managed to capture viewers' hearts before they even stepped on stage. Before their performance, the group of young men explained, "We're all from different neighborhoods of New York City. Where we grew up at was really rough, people don't even make it past 25… So we would put ourselves into the most safe environment, which was these dance centers. We would just spend all our time there, and then we would take all these moves we have and bring them to the train for money." Not only was the AGT audience (and viewers at home) touched by their story, they were also treated to an undeniably thrilling performance that brought everyone to their feet.

Given that their act was so well-received by the audience, it was no surprise when Cowell decided to press the golden buzzer to send the crew through to the next round of the competition. As Cowell said, he sent the crew through because of their "talent, determination, and everything I have been waiting for on this show. They delivered it." Judging by the responses from fans to this amazing moment, they couldn't help but agree with his statement.