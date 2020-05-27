'America's Got Talent' Viewers Left Emotional After Contestant Archie Williams' Story, Performance
America's Got Talent's Season 15 premiere was one for the ages. The premiere featured everything from Sofia Vergara's exciting debut as a judge to a thrilling performance from the Pork Chop Revue. But, one of the more emotional moments of the night came courtesy of Archie Williams, an African-American man who had been wrongfully imprisoned for over three decades. In the episode, Williams not only opened up about his story, but he also gave a lovely performance of Elton John's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me." And it's safe to say that he's already become a favorite amongst the show's fans.
During the episode, Williams explained that he had been accused of raping and stabbing a white woman in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At the time of the incident, Williams, who had no connection to the crime scene, was asleep at his home. But, the woman repeatedly ID'd him as the perpetrator of the crime. He was later sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1983. Thankfully, the Innocence Project stepped in to take on his case in the 90s. In 2019, after being exonerated by DNA evidence, Williams was finally released from prison after spending 37 years in jail for a crime he did not commit.
Williams' story, and his performance, touched many individuals, including Elton John, who took to Twitter to praise the singer's performance and his courageous spirit. Of course, John wasn't the only person who took to Twitter to shower some much-deserved love and praise on Williams.
Really inspired by Archie's story and performance. 🙏🏻💗 #AGT #AGTPremiere https://t.co/dNa8KOg23s— Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) May 27, 2020
37 years of a life lost because of the system .. Archie you are a blessing #AGT pic.twitter.com/fuuabg74lQ— Jason's Lyric (@JRzthoughts) May 27, 2020
Wow this Archie story on #AGT pic.twitter.com/k4NmyP0IvZ— Shawn Antoine II (@ShawnAntoineII) May 27, 2020
Wow Archie was amazing hearing his story was amazing 😢😊❤ #AGT— Chanel Cook (@ccookstar1218) May 27, 2020
He was incarcerated for 37 years for a crime he did not commit. His story is crazy & his performance made me cry. He has an amazing voice. #AGT https://t.co/WsHwOg79X2— Madison (@mreasor) May 27, 2020
#agt I’m not crying, you’re crying. Fuck it, we are all crying. #ArchieWilliams— Killer Queen (@Lili_Lightly) May 27, 2020
Wow what a story! 37 years for someone's else crime. Glad he is free and we get to enjoy this voice of his. Good for him he deserves all this love ❤#AGT pic.twitter.com/xQAvaUO3ae— Skyler Playter (@PlayterSkyler) May 27, 2020