'America's Got Talent' Viewers are Obsessed With the Premiere's Pig-Friendly Opening Act

America's Got Talent's Season 15 premiere started with a bang and, wildly enough, several oinks. The show, which premiered on Tuesday night, started its audition rounds by showcasing a performance from the Pork Chop Revue, an act that featured pigs and hogs doing an array of fun tricks. And fans couldn't help but fawn over the delightful act on social media.

The act from the Pork Chop Revue was the perfect way to start the latest season of America's Got Talent. The performances from the adorable pigs (and piglets) even prompted a standing ovation from the audience and the judging panel, which includes Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, returning judge Heidi Klum, and new judge Sofia Vergara. While Klum is making her grand return to the NBC competition after taking a season off, Vergara is new to the show and is trying her hand at judging following the end of Modern Family. What better way to introduce her to the program than with some thrilling feats from the cutest (and most talented) pigs from Florida?

Fans were delighted to see the animals in action upon the return of AGT. Many took to Twitter to express just how much they loved the show's opening act.