'America's Got Talent' Fans Furious Over Heidi Klum Buzzing This Dancing Contestant

America's Got Talent featured a new crop of talented individuals on Tuesday night's episode. But, one performer didn't do enough to impress judge Heidi Klum. During the episode, Amanda LaCount, a dancer who opened up about being bullied for her weight, performed a routine that really brought the energy to the stage. However, in the midst of her routine, Klum gave her an "X," which didn't sit well with viewers. In fact, some AGT fans even went so far as "canceling" Klum for her action.

LaCount, 19, has been a professional dancer for some time now. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, she has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and Katy Perry. Although, her dance routine on the Tuesday night episode of AGT didn't get Klum's seal of approval. The former Project Runway star said that she didn't believe that LaCount's performance was a million dollar-worthy act. While fellow judge Howie Mandel initially agreed with Klum's opinion, he eventually followed suit with Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara in sending LaCount to the next round of the competition.

Even though LaCount did up making it to the next round, fans weren't pleased by how Klum reacted to the dancer's performance. On Twitter, AGT fans expressed their completely unfiltered opinions over the model's decision to hand out an "X" to LaCount's routine.