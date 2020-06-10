'America's Got Talent' Fans Furious Over Heidi Klum Buzzing This Dancing Contestant
America's Got Talent featured a new crop of talented individuals on Tuesday night's episode. But, one performer didn't do enough to impress judge Heidi Klum. During the episode, Amanda LaCount, a dancer who opened up about being bullied for her weight, performed a routine that really brought the energy to the stage. However, in the midst of her routine, Klum gave her an "X," which didn't sit well with viewers. In fact, some AGT fans even went so far as "canceling" Klum for her action.
LaCount, 19, has been a professional dancer for some time now. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, she has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and Katy Perry. Although, her dance routine on the Tuesday night episode of AGT didn't get Klum's seal of approval. The former Project Runway star said that she didn't believe that LaCount's performance was a million dollar-worthy act. While fellow judge Howie Mandel initially agreed with Klum's opinion, he eventually followed suit with Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara in sending LaCount to the next round of the competition.
Even though LaCount did up making it to the next round, fans weren't pleased by how Klum reacted to the dancer's performance. On Twitter, AGT fans expressed their completely unfiltered opinions over the model's decision to hand out an "X" to LaCount's routine.
Not Happy
Ummmm, Heidi? WHY WOULD YOU ❌ THAT AWESOME ACT? 😡😡😡 #AGT #AmericasGotTalent pic.twitter.com/xCBLwCCnwg— ᗰเҡε🌙 (@8BallZen) June 10, 2020
Rude
Heidi could have waited for Amanda to quit dancing. That was just so rude and wrong to "X" her while Amanda was so joyfully dancing. Say no after, if you'd like. #AGT #AmericasGotTalent— TVBooksMusic (@TVBooksMusic1) June 10, 2020
Strong Words
@heidiklum go fuck yourself, she's a good dancer and your insecurity showed during her whole audition. Get over yourself. #agt— ☆ Laura ☆ (@laarment) June 10, 2020
Canceled
I don't care how Heidi Klum justifies that buzzer. I am cancelling you #AGT— Bethany Morrow (@Flyforluv) June 10, 2020
Judging
Of course the skinny model judge would hit her buzzer and say no 😡🤦♀️ #AGT pic.twitter.com/2wm2eJrgeD— Phylicia Clemens (@PhyliciaClemens) June 10, 2020
Can't Believe It
Dude... Why X this great dancer #AGT pic.twitter.com/KEXI6JNV3c— Ted Allen (@TedAlle44566345) June 10, 2020
Not Cool
@heidiklum you couldn't have just let her finish her dancing? If you say no, you say no afterwards but dang you could have waited. #AGT— Kacie Hogan (@kacie_hogan) June 10, 2020