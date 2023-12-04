'American Pickers' Star Danielle Colby's Kids Both Got Her the Same Birthday Present in Hilarious Mix-Up

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One American Pickers star got a birthday present that was twice as nice this year. Danielle Colby, the office assistant seen on the HISTORY Channel show, turned 48 on Sunday, and her two children (her son Miles and daughter Memphis) each got her a special gift. The only problem was that it was the same present.

"Happy Birthday to me! Both of my kids (unbeknownst to each other) got me the [Dolly Parton] book Behind the Seams," Colby wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the books. "My birthday cup runneth over."

But will the reality TV star, who still appears alongside Mike Wolfe on American Pickers following Frank Fritz's exit, return one copy? "No, I'm not returning one," the OnlyFans model wrote. "I love them both!"

(Photo: Ten Speed Press)

The book sees Parton recount her life and career with a focus on the country music icon's love of fashion. Throughout, she revisits some of her most iconic outfits and the stories that surround them.

Ten Speed Press, the book's publisher, writes that the book is "filled with candor, humor, and lots and lots of rhinestones"

