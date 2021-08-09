'American Pickers' Fans Threaten to Boycott Show Over Frank Fritz's Exit

American Pickers fans have threatened to boycott the show amid the continued drama surrounding Frank Fritz's exit. Fritz, an American Pickers original who starred alongside Mike Wolfe for nearly a decade before stepping back from the show amid health issues, was confirmed in August not to be returning, History Channel instead opting to part ways with him and continue the series with Wolfe going solo. That decision, however, could lead to a mass exodus of viewers.

Although Fritz and Wolfe for years appeared side-by-side on the History Channel series traveling across the country and turning other people's trash into treasure, their friendship seemingly hit a roadblock. In July, Fritz revealed that he had not spoken to Wolfe in two years. He told The Sun that his former co-star did not reach out to him following his back surgery. Not long after, History confirmed that Fritz would not return to the series. Although Wolfe released a statement calling his time with Fritz "the most rewarding" experience and saying he would miss him, Fritz blasted the statement as "bulls–."

Amid the drama, fans seem to be taking Fritz's side. When the official American Pickers Twitter account released a first-look teaser for the July 26 episode, the backlash was immediate, with the comments on all of the accounts subsequent posts coming from fans threatening to boycott the show amid Fritz's exit.