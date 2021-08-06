'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Blasts Mike Wolfe's 'Bulls—' Statement

✖

Frank Fritz is calling out Mike Wolfe's statement about his departure from American Pickers as "bulls—" in a fiery new statement of his own. In a new interview with The Sun, the former History Channel star accused Wolfe of having someone else write out the lengthy statement posted to his Instagram on July 21, in which he said Fritz was "like a brother" to him and was praying "for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

"Mike's statement was bulls—, somebody wrote it out for him," Fritz told the outlet Wednesday. "We were never friends in grade school. I don't believe in 10 years he's said five nice things to me, you know? Unless he was cutting somebody else down and we were both laughing." Fritz then accused Wolfe of not reaching out to him when he was struggling with his health, having previously injured his back.

"That is true and I'm not going to sit here and f—ing lie to people," he claimed. "And if he doesn't like it, then maybe he should have f—ing called me. ... He knows I hurt my back, everyone in the whole network knew I hurt my back, but did one person – just one – call and see how I was? No. So how does that make you feel? It makes you feel like you're just a number. It was like, 'Oh, you hurt your back? Well, life goes on, you know. F— you.'"

Fritz continued that the two haven't spoken in two years, which he said was the "100% truth." He also accused Wolfe of lying to people about their relationship. "I'm not a liar just for the fact that my brain can't remember if I lied or not," he said. "I don't lie to people, even if it hurts. If it hurts your feelings, I'm sorry. If you don't like me anymore, that's your problem."

American Pickers' Danielle Colby broke her silence on Fritz's exit earlier this week, writing on Instagram that she was "truly saddened" for his loss and his "struggles." "I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others," she continued. "Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch. I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell."