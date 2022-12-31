'American Pickers' Alum Frank Fritz Could Reportedly Return to Series Amid Fan Strife

Could American Pickers bring back Frank Fritz after his exile from The History Channel favorite? According to new reports, it seems like the chances are higher now than ever before since Fritz's exit from the series.

According to Radar Online, American Pickers star Mike Wolf allegedly hopes to get Fritz back in the fold, with the outlet's sources claiming Wolfe has laid out a "last-ditch" plea to get Fritz to return and "save" the series.

'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe has made an impassioned, last ditch plea to his old partner to 'return and save the show,' https://t.co/Mxnrua1O5F has learned. https://t.co/54w1DlyB6T — Radar Online (@radar_online) December 30, 2022

"Coming crawling back to Frank is a bitter pill for Mike to swallow," the source claimed to Radar. Fritz's last appearance on the show was in March 2020 and in his absence, some have criticized Wolfe, the series, and urged for Fritz to return.

The Sun echoes the reports of a possible ratings tumble and fan strife with recent seasons. The show is set to return on Jan. 4, with the addition of celebrity guests looking to help with ratings. As The Sun notes, the addition of Wolfe's brother Robbie and other aspects turned fans off, while a preview for the new season brings Jack White into the fold, who is an example of the show's celebrity injections.

Fritz has been out of the running since hurting his back when he exited the show, then suffering a stroke in July 2022, leading to a cooling off of the feud between Fritz and Wolfe. "I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank's life and the journey he's been on," Wolfe said on social media. "There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank's friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend."

Despite the health woes, Fritz's return to the show isn't a certainty. Still, someone at History may be trying to nudge things in that way, showing older clips and episodes featuring Fritz. It is unclear what condition Fritz is in currently, with an update in August saying he was in stable condition and was admitted to a nursing home for rehabilitation. A close friend has been named his conservator, ensuring that Fritz's care, living expenses, transportation, and much more are covered.