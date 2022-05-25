'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Admits to Filming Difficulties

✖

Mike Wolfe is getting candid about the "blood, sweat and tears" that go into making American Pickers happen year after year as the History Channel show continues on following its 23rd season after the departure of former co-host Frank Fritz. Wolfe shared a little bit of his experience behind the scenes of the hit show in a May 2 Instagram post featuring two of American Pickers' longtime crew members.

"Blood sweat and tears with these two guys.. My pick interviews are done on a different day. It's a time frame thing there's just not enough of it on pick days," Wolfe began his lengthy caption. "Finding the words after 13 years of doing this show becomes harder. A lot of it is the pressure I put on myself. And how much weight I put into telling peoples stories. We do that thru the pieces they have loved so much."

"These two help me and sometimes guide me," he continued of his crew. "This shot is what I see when I'm filming. Encouragement love understanding and a true passion for this project. I've been very blessed to have people in my life at this time that love what they do as much as I do." Season 22 of American Pickers was the first Wolfe hosted without his longtime co-host Fritz.

In July 2021, Wolfe revealed that Fritz wouldn't be returning, calling him on Instagram "like a brother," and telling viewers, "I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey." Things were more complicated than a simple parting of ways, however, with Fritz telling The Sun that his former co-star's statement was "bulls-," and that the two hadn't spoken in years.

"I don't believe in 10 years he's said five nice things to me, you know?" Fritz said. "Unless he was cutting somebody else down and we were both laughing." Danielle Colby said in a statement on Instagram at the time that she was "truly saddened" for Fritz's "struggles." "I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others," she wrote. "Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch. I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell."