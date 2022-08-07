'American Pickers' Fans Calling Show a 'Flop' Since Frank Fritz's Exit

Critics of American Pickers believe the show is no longer relevant without its fired co-host Frank Fritz. Viewers criticized host Mike Wolfe after he recently promoted a brand new episode on Twitter.

"Team AntiqueArchIowahere! All NEW episode of American Pickers drops tomorrow night 9/8c on History," Mike wrote. In the installment, "Mike and Jersey Jon uncover a pair of 19th-century coopered columns," "while picking through Mary Stander's property."

But angry viewers were quick to criticize the 58-year-old's tweet. One said, "Will not watch without Frank. Just not interesting any longer!"

"I say we boycott the show until Frank Fritz comes back. American Pickers Mike's brother is boooooring," another viewer said regarding Mike's older brother Robbie. The show's fan base has been begging the executive producers to fire Robbie, 60, who replaced Fritz, 56, on the show. They have vilified Robbie for allegedly causing the show's ratings to plummet.

Fritz and Mike starred in 21 seasons of the show together, but Fritz went missing midway through season 21, and neither Mike nor the network addressed the issue. As it turns out, Fritz needed back surgery that resulted in 185 stitches and two rods. History never invited him back to reprise his role after he recovered.

"I would like to come back to the show, but we will see," Fritz told The Sun. "I was doing it for 11 years, but there is a lot of controversy going on right now. It's up to the network whether I come back on the show. It ain't gonna affect me one bit. I didn't leave the show. I finished shooting and then I had a little back surgery and the pandemic came."

The feud between Mike and Fritz may have also prevented Fritz from getting a callback, which led to Robbie taking over as co-host. Following Fritz's recent stroke, Robbie and Mike posted on their respective Instagram accounts in support of the History Channel star. Despite this, Robbie was criticized for allegedly partying after Fritz's hospitalization.

According to The Sun, Robbie partied with Elvis impersonators just two weeks after Fritz's stroke at the Bix 7 Road Race in Davenport, Iowa. Fans of American Pickers felt he should have been more sensitive to the situation. Even some fans have suggested they will boycott the show if Robbie stays and Fritz does not return.

A friend found Frank unconscious on the floor of his Iowa home on July 14. He has been in the hospital since then. In an interview with The Sun, Frank Fritz's father provided an update on his health.According to Bill, his son is in a "stable" condition.