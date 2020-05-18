'American Idol': Katy Perry's 'Daisies' Performance With Blossoming Baby Bump Has Social Media Applauding

Katy Perry is used to being the center of the conversation. Nowadays, though, all of that conversation is based around her baby bump as she and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. During the American Idol finale on Sunday night, Perry showed off her baby bump as she performed her latest single, "Daisies," for the first time ever.

The track came out on Thursday and garnered some serious chatter as many fans suspected Taylor Swift, who has a special from her Lover tour airing after the finale, could possibly be a part of the song. "I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what other may think," Perry began her caption. "Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell."

As Perry made her big performance, many viewers were active on social media giving their thoughts on the song. Here are some of the most notable comments seen during the show.