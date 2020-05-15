Katy Perry Strips Down to Show off Baby Bump in New 'Daisies' Video

✖

Katy Perry is celebrating the beauty of new life with her song "Daisies," stripping down to show off her baby bump in her dreamy music video for the song. Set to appear on her upcoming album, scheduled to be released on Aug. 14, "Daisies" champions the "resilience of the human spirit," the American Idol judge shared in a press release Friday.

Shot from a "safe social distance" by filmmaker Liza Voloshin, the pregnant pop star frolics in nature for the music video before shedding her sundress to wade naked under a waterfall. Appearing in profile, Perry covers her chest with her arm as she reclines against a cliff and shows off her growing stomach.

"They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down/ Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house," Perry sings in the chorus. "They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me/'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies."

"'Daisies' is an anthemic celebration of the resilience of the human spirit," Perry shared in a press release before performing the song for the first time on Amazon Music Friday at 10 a.m. "I wrote this song as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think."

Perry's course is looking up, with her new album preparing to drop around the same time she is expecting to give birth to her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. After revealing her pregnancy in March through her "Never Worn White" music video, Perry told her fellow Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie that she was feeling the love during the special Mother's Day episode of the ABC singing competition.

"I don't know what it is to be a mother, although I’ve always felt very motherly to my friends and my fans, but I know I’m about to step into the next level," Perry said Sunday as she called into the show from home. "I even have a bump. She’s kicking too. She kicks when the performances are good. So just let them be good but not too good because it’s painful!"

Being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic is less-than-ideal, but Perry told a follower during a Facebook Live session , "I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on. Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, 'Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you're going through you gotta be grateful. I know that there's probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now."