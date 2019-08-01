‘Alaskan Bush People’: Who Is Bear Brown’s Model Girlfriend?

Alaskan Bush People son Bear Brown may have met his match in new girlfriend Raiven Adams! The Discovery reality personality and his model girlfriend went public about their relationship just this week, but the King of Extreme appears to be head over heels for the mountain’s newcomer.

While Adams’ Instagram profile is peppered with modelling shots early on, her more recent posts have been gushing photos with her beau and his family.

“I can’t express how much you all mean to me already,” she wrote alongside a photo of the Browns. “You are all such a blessing in your own ways and I am so very happy to have you all in my life.”

Alongside another photo with Bear, she wrote, “You make every day a fairytale.”

The two may have only just made their love public, but Brown told PEOPLE Wednesday that he first met his girlfriend at brother Noah Brown’s wedding to wife Rhain last year.

“Raiven was helping her mom, Kassy Michelle, who was the photographer,” he told the outlet. “Her mom has always had a passion for photography and Raiven helps her out with weddings and other photo shoots from time to time.”

Brown couldn’t stop gushing over his new partner.

“I would definitely say what I like most about Raiven would simply be Raiven herself. She is truly the full package. She is like, beauty in every sense of the word, inside and out. And she is the most awesome and extreme woman I’ve ever met! I adore her, honestly,” he said.

It seems that there’s a bright future ahead for the couple as well, with Bear teasing, “We’re enjoying summer on the mountain together and can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he beamed.

Alaskan Bush People returns for the Season 10 premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

