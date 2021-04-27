'Alaskan Bush People': Noah Brown Invokes Brother's Substance Abuse Issues in Response to 'Theft' Claims

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown is subtly speaking out after his brother, Matt Brown, raised concerning allegations against his family and their Discovery Channel series. Just two weeks after Matt, who left the series two years ago, shared an Instagram video detailing troublesome claims, including that his late father Billy Brown withheld money from him, Brown took to Instagram with a post of his own detailing substance abuse and mental health issues. His brother, who also claimed that his parents and producers gave him drugs, has notably struggled with addiction and entered rehab twice. He has since been living in California, where he recently marked one-year of sobriety.

In his post, in which he tagged his brother, Brown shared a screenshot with information to SAMHSA's National Hotline and began his caption with the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255). He went on to write that "an Addict's behavior, is erratic compared to everyone else," though once you "have researched, studied and observed an Addict's behavior it becomes predictable." Brown said that at "their low point," someone struggling with substance abuse "will not ask for help but they will ask for money for food," and when you give them what they ask for, "they say thank you and then ask for money to buy clothes… and then go on to ask for twenty dollars for gas.....once you remind them that they don't own a car...then they change and get defensive and hostile." He said "they lash out and do anything that they can to hurt you or the people that you care about, they lie, steal, and break into your house."

"When you pair Addiction with mental illness like paranoid schizophrenia it makes things not only significantly worse and more extreme but also Dangerous," he continued, going on to detail delusional disorder as a condition in which "a person cannot tell what is real from what is imagined." He said paranoid delusions "reflect profound fear and anxiety along with the loss of the ability to tell what's real and what's not real." Brown, who did not directly name his brother in the post or directly address the allegations Matt made, said his post "is intended to draw attention to the struggle that the families of these individuals are going through on a daily basis, God Bless and stay strong."

The post drew many comments from fans of the Alaskan Bush People family, with one person writing,"“Living or dealing with an addict is one of the most heartbreaking things a person can go thru.... No matter how much help we gave it was never enough.”"Brown responded to the comment with "amen." Somebody else said "if Matt would accept the help I know his family would help him," to which Brown confirmed, "in a heartbeat." Responding to the post in the comments section, Brown added, "I hold no ill will against my brother, quite the opposite actually, I just wish that he would start taking his medication again." At this time, Matt does not appear to have responded to his brother's post, which marked the second instance of a family member addressing his allegations.