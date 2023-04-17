'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Hospitalized

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is on the mend following a recent hospitalization. The Discovery Channel star, 35, revealed in an early Monday, April 17 post that he was hospitalized. Brown shared the news alongside a photo from his hospital room showing him wearing a mask as he held up his wrist with a hospital bracelet on. Brown simply captioned the post, "Oops," without providing any further information. Although the reason for his hospitalization remains unclear, he did respond to a fan asking if he was ok, assuring his followers, "Yes!"

News of his medical scare prompted a rush of well-wishes from his more than 300,000 Instagram followers. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, "i hope your OK," with another person adding, "Goodness, hope nothing too serious, get well soon." Several people quipped, "Oops maybe a bit too extreme," referring to Brown's Instagram username, "bearbrownthekindofextreme."

Brown at this time has not shared any further updates. Prior to the early Monday morning post, the Alaskan Bush People star's most recent Instagram post came on Sunday, when he encouraged his followers to vote for his Joker cosplay in the Cosplaystar cosplay competition. Brown is currently in 1st place in the quarter-finals. A statement from Brown on his voting page says that he "grew up reading comics and always thought they were cool." According to Brown, the very first costume he ever made, a Spider-Man costume when he was 9, was with the help of his father, Billy Brown, who died at 68 after suffering a seizure in February 2021.

Brown is just one member of the Brown family. Along with the late Billy and family matriarch Ami Brown, Brown's siblings include Matt Brown, Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown, Gabe Brown, Noah Brown, Bird Brown, and Rain Brown. The family has been the focus of Discovery's hit series Alaskan Bush People since 2014, the show following the so-called "wolf pack" as they lead lives in the wild.

In recent years, the family has grown to include a whole-new generation, with Brown himself growing his family by two! Brown welcomed his first child, son River, with wife Raiven Adams in March 2020. The couple went on to welcome their second son, Cove Gabriel Caden Brown, in January of this year. Adams shared at the time that their newborn in the neonatal intensive care unit (NCIU), sharing, "he has a few things going on so he is in the NCIU. It's so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother."