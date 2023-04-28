'Moonshiners' Star Josh Owens Updates on Accident and Recovery

Moonshiners star Josh Owens ended up walking away with injuries after a terrible accident on Saturday, March 4. The accident happened at Daytona International Speedway in Florida during a motorcycle race. According to Owens, the accident caused him to break his neck, back, arm, legs, and shoulder. Owens sustained his grievous injuries during the heat of the race. Talking to his fans through a video update from the hospital, the star updated them on his condition for the first time since he was injured. In the video, Owens admits that he's hanging on by a thread, but he's also confident that he'll recover. He displayed one of his wounds, which had 50 staples as well as a large scar on his body. His co-star on the TV show Moonshiners, Richard Landry, stated soon after that he had spoken to people who had talked to Josh's family members, who said he was doing well but was still a long way from recovery, reported TMZ.

A friend of Josh's started a GoFundMe account to help cover what is likely to be a hefty hospital bill for him since Josh does not have health insurance, according to his friend.Even so, he retains a strong sense of optimism. Owens states in the video update that he was only able to survive the wreck due to the grace of God and adds, "I'm still here, and I love ya'll." Owens has dealt with accidents before, but this isn't the first time he's had to deal with them.The accident occurred in late 2021 when his left rotator cuff was torn off, and he suffered a broken collarbone, shoulder blade, and ribs. This happened after his vintage motorcycle tire blew, and he crashed. Surprisingly, he recovered fully and was able to resume his life.

Owens was born in Columbus, North Carolina, on August 28, 1977. He is now 45 years old and has been part of the Moonshiners cast since he was 35 years old. He was the son of legendary moonshiner Jim Tom Hedrick. After becoming a motocross rider, Owen unintentionally began distilling, ultimately leading to his current career path. Owens has earned a large fan following as one of the most recognizable Discovery stars for his no-nonsense demeanor, pragmatic approach, and impressive liquor-making skills. Owens has remained a professional racer, despite his successful television career. In 2003 and 2004, he won North Carolina State Championships as a professional bike racer.