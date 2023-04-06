'Swamp People': Pickle Wheat Reveals Baby Shower Photos

Swamp People star Cheyenne "Pickle" Wheat is counting down the days to her daughter's arrival. As the pregnant History Channel star nears her due date, she celebrated her little one's upcoming birth with family and friends, with Wheat sharing some adorable photos of her baby shower to social media last month.

Wheat opened up about the celebrations in a March 23 Facebook post, the platform where she has been documenting her pregnancy journey for the past several months. According to the famed gator hunter, whose great-grandfather was one of the original alligator hunters in St. Bernard Parish, the baby shower "was out of a magazine beautiful." For the celebratory day, Wheat went full-in on the pink theme, as she and her boyfriend Joshua Kippes are expecting a baby girl, with the party decked out with pink balloons and pink treats for guests. Alongside the post, Wheat said she was at a loss for words, writing, "I can't come up with the right words to thank my family enough for this amazing shower. This little lady is loved beyond belief already. We can't wait to meet you my sweet girl!!"

Many of Wheat's friends were quick to continue the celebrations in the comments, one person writing, "You had a beautiful shower, and I love how you got these beautiful pictures." Somebody else commented, "You and your little one are so blessed. I'm so glad you shared it with us your followers. Your baby shower was so beautiful." Another person commented, "Your shower was absolutely beautiful!!! Congratulations on that sweet little baby girl!!"

The baby shower was held four months after the Swamp People star first announced that she was pregnant and expecting her first child. For the announcement, Wheat and Kippes recruited Kippes' son for an adorable pregnancy photo shoot, one image showing the happy couple standing in a field as Kippes, an Emergency Medical Technician, held an ultrasound image. Wheat held a sign that teased "Baby Kippes" would be arriving in May 2023. Two other photos in the post showed d the soon-to-be family of four in the baby aisle of a store, their cart filled with newborn items.

Wheat revealed in January that she and Kippes are expecting a baby girl, sharing in a post, "Many of you may already know but if not, here's some big news. We have a little lady coming in may!! Whoever she may be, I hope the world is as kind to her as y'all are to me." Baby Kippes, Wheat's first child, is set to arrive next month.