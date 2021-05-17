'Alaskan Bush People' Son Reveals Why He's Not Living on Family Homestead

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown explained why he is no longer living on the Brown family homestead, and it has nothing to do with any rumored drama between himself and his siblings. Instead, Brown and his wife, Rhian, "lost everything" during the Palmer Mountain wildfire and are still living in a rented house while they rebuild. Last week, the couple announced Rhian is pregnant with their second child. They are also parents to 2-year-old Elijah.

Brown, 28, shared a photo of trees and snow on Instagram Sunday. "To set the record straight so that everyone can stop asking and speculating," Brown wrote in the caption. "The mountain is home, North Star Ranch is home, the only reason that we are not on the mountain right now is because Rhain and I personally lost everything in the Palmer mountain wildfire; so we are in a rent house until we can rebuild what we lost." Brown and Rhian did not ask for help from their fans, but added that they do "really appreciate the well wishes and prayers, thank you."

In August 2020, the Brown family was forced to evacuate their homestead in Okanogan County, Washington due to the wildfire on Palmer Mountain. All members of the family survived the fire. "It’s definitely been crazy — a lot has happened. ...We are currently still evacuated," Brown's sister, Snowbird Brown, told PopCulture in October. At the time, she said the timeline for their return home was "pretty much up in the air."

The Brown family faced another blow in February when patriarch Billy Brown died after suffering a seizure at home. He was 68 years old. On Feb. 28, Discovery aired a tribute episode, in which Noah discussed his father's connection with nature. He said his dad chased "the dream that he always had" by first living in the Alaskan bush before they moved to Washington. Brown said he would always remember his father's "dream for a sustainable future."

On May 12, Brown announced Rhian is pregnant with a poem. "Roses are red, violets are blue," he wrote. "Rhian is pregnant and I will love this baby too." The couple married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Elijah, in January 2019. Elijah was Billy and Ami Brown's first grandchild. "Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl," Noah told PEOPLE after Elijah was born. "Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family."