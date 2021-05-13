'Alaskan Bush People' Couple Reveals Pregnancy

✖

There's another baby on the way for the Brown family. On Wednesday, Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown announced that he and his wife, Rhain, are expecting their second child together. The two are already parents to a son named Elijah, who was born in January 2019.

Noah, the youngest of Billy and Ami Brown's five sons, shared the exciting news on Wednesday evening. To announce the news, he shared a poem about his wife's pregnancy. Noah wrote began his poem with the classic, "Roses are red, Violets are blue," and added his own spin on things, adding, "Rhain is pregnant, and I will love this baby too." Fans were overjoyed to hear about Noah and Rhain's growing family. Some of their fans even got in on the poetry fun, as one individual commented, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. Your family is adorable. And the new baby will b too!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah D Brown (@noah_d_and_rhain_alisha)

Noah and Rhain wed back in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Elijah, five months after exchanging their vows. The couple welcomed Elijah, who was the first grandchild for Billy and Ami, on January 26, 2019, with the pair sharing the news to PEOPLE. At the time, they noted that Elijah's full name is "Elijah Connor Brown."

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Noah told the publication. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

Of course, Noah and Rhain's latest baby news comes several months after the Brown family experienced an unexpected loss when Billy passed away in February at the age of 68. Noah's brother, Bear Brown, announced that their father passed away after he experienced a seizure. Bear wrote on Instagram about the heartbreaking loss, "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream."