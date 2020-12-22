'Alaskan Bush People': Matt Brown Calls for Unity in Inspiring Christmas Message

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown recently took to Instagram to issue a call for unity in an inspiring Christmas message. In the post, Brown shared a photo of himself wearing a Santa hat while "looking at the city from where" he lives. There is a beautiful green Christmas tree beside him, all lit up with a string of white lights.

In the post's caption Brown shared that he was "thinking about my country, and the world, its so much all at once, and at the same time, it feels like years, a world wide pandemic, racism, murder, fire, storms, country's divided, and lies... so many lies." Brown went on to say, "I see 2 big Christmas trees, and a star of Bethlehem out the window. This time of year I celebrate the birth of baby Jesus. I also show respect for non Christians celebrating their faiths this time of year by using a greeting like, 'Happy Holidays' unless I know the people I'm greeting, it doesn't make me less of a Christian, it just shows I don't assume we're all alike. And should we all be alike?"

Brown continued, "So if I could get a message to the world right now, I would pass down Jesus' message that we need to love, and look out for our neighbors, and make peace with our neighbors in respectful forgiving ways. Jesus was all about being cool with our neighbors. Conflict is inevitable in any relationship after long enough."

Concluding his message, Brown wrote, "We can work through it if we work together, looking to the future to the point where we can all get what we need to live together with happy, healthy, free lives! Merry Christmas My Friends! And Happy Holidays. God bless us one and all!"

Brown has not very active on social media as of late, likely due to sexual assault accusations that surfaced in September. His last post on Instagram before this was a of picture he drew, which was shared in August. The last time Brown shared a photo of himself was back in July. In the picture, he could be seen amidst a brush of tall grass and weeds.

"I hope everyone is having a good day out there," Brown wrote in the post's caption. "If however your day is going roughly, remember- never give up! Never surrender! I believe in you! God bless." He then added, "Ps. Be sure to wear a mask around others."