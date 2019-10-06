‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Reportedly Set for Return, Teasing Possible Season 11 Renewal

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown visited his family in Washington last month. There have been rumors and reports that he is coming back to the show following his stint in rehab. If that’s the case, it could mean Alaskan Bush People will be back for an 11th season, as the ongoing Season 10 has already been filmed. Discovery has yet to make a decision on the show’s future.

Before the current season began airing, SoapDirt published a photo of Brown at the family home.

Brown, 36, went to rehab last year and his decision to stay in California after completing his stint reportedly caused a rift in the family. In July, he reportedly asked his father Billy Brown about returning to the show, and his father said he had to stay sober in order to come back.

Back on Aug. 4, Brown told his fans he was back in Loomis, Washington to see his family.

“Taking in this peaceful view of this lake here and I was thinking about you all guys,” he said in an instagram video. “I know that I haven’t done a video in a while, so I just wanted to say ‘hey.’ I hope you all have a good weekend and I know that we will out here. Alright. Love you all!”

A source late told Radar Online Brown was only in Washington for a week before he went back to California. During the trip, Brown reportedly reached an agreement to come back on Alaskan Bush People if Discovery renews the show for another season.

“Matt is already back in California after spending a week with his family in Washington, but he really had a great trip home. He made up with his father, which is huge,” the source said. “He was able to make up. with his father and they were able to come to an agreement that would bring Matt back to the show for the season after this one.”

The source added, “Billy told Matt that he must stay sober from now on, or else the deal is off. Of course, Matt agreed.”

Although Brown is not seen in new episodes of Alaskan Bush People, he has been keeping fans up to date with his life on social media. Just last week, he shared another video to celebrate his mother Ami Brown’s birthday.

On Sept. 1, Brown also posted a video on his YouTube page, giving fans a look at how he got his teeth fixed by a orthodontist.

“Being able to walk around with confidence and… the happiest smile, it makes me feel good and it shows that in life, there are those things that are an ongoing process, but eventually we get there,” Brown said in the video.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

