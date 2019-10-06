‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Showcases Artistic Skills Amid Rumors of Return to Show

Fans of Alaskan Bush People are still holding their breath for the return of Matt Brown to his family up in Washington. There have been plenty of rumors swirling about the reality star’s return following his most recent exit from rehab. He has shown his progress and celebrated milestones on social media, but his presence still hasn’t been felt on the current season of the show.

While fans are still waiting for Matt’s return to the Discovery series, he continues to share glimpses into his life and sobriety on Instagram.

A recent pair of posts showed off his artistic skills a bit, earning some praise and raising a few questions with fans.

The drawing shows an undersea setting, with a prawn, lobster and fish just enjoying a calm, serene moment under the waves. He also shared a closer look through an Instagram video, leading fans to swoon.

“Lots of detail and color, as you always draw very well,” one fan wrote.

“Hi Matt miss seeing your face on tv. (Youre my favourite brown!)” another fan added.

“Great picture! I love drawing too! Please post more of your pictures!” a third wrote on the full photo of the drawing.

Brown hasn’t posted a personal message on his Instagram feed since the beginning of September. It was shortly after his birthday message to his mother that her shared a special rehab milestone for being sober for 14 months.

“A year and almost 2 month’s ago, I started out on a quest of self understanding, and awareness, to find a better way of existing in the world,” Brown wrote. “It has forever changed my life for the better 🙂 This coin is a reminder, Never give up! Never surrender!”

While Brown continues to stay in California away from the show, a report from Radar Online noted that he did visit his family in Washington and signed a deal that also seemed to ensure the future of the series too.

“Matt is already back in California after spending a week with his family in Washington, but he really had a great trip home. He made up with his father, which is huge,” the source told Radar. “He was able to make up. with his father and they were able to come to an agreement that would bring Matt back to the show for the season after this one.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery. We’ll have to wait to see if they are greenlit for an eleventh season.