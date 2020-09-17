'Alaskan Bush People' Star Matt Brown Accused of Raping 2 Women

✖

Alaskan Bush People family member Matt Brown has been accused of raping two women in 2018. In a new interview with The Sun, two women alleged the reality personality, 37, raped them while heavily drinking. The two women said they had reported their assaults to the Los Angeles Police Department, but The Sun reported the D.A. declined to prosecute. Brown has yet to address these claims publicly.

Jessica Jurges, 35, the Brown family's former personal assistant, claims he raped her in a swimming pool on July 8, 2018 in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, as she tried to fight him off. "I was disgusted. I said everything nasty I could to him, to get him off me and it wasn't happening," Jurges told The Sun, adding she is not a good swimmer. "He kept saying, 'Take your glasses off.' I was just thinking, I'm dying." She continued that she was saved by Matt's alleged second victim, Brown's former manager Shelly Dawn, who pulled him off of her. "After the attack, we got out of the pool. And we're just reprimanding him saying, 'Matt what the f—is wrong with you? Don't you ever do that to anybody. You'll go to prison. Do you understand?'... He just apologized and cried," Jurges recalled.

Dawn alleged to The Sun that just three days later, Matt raped her at the same location. "It was just days after I had pulled him out of the pool when he was trying to get at Jessica," Dawn told the outlet. "I was at the same house and that's when he raped me." Because of her hip replacement, Dawn said she struggled to fight him off. "He was out-of-his-mind drunk," she said. "After it happened, he told me that I raped him — that's how drunk he was."

To PEOPLE Wednesday, the Discovery Channel, which airs the Alaskan Bush People, on which Brown no longer appears, said in a statement, "Discovery Channel was approached several years ago regarding the allegations, finding them disturbing and very serious. We agreed the local authorities should be contacted immediately. Due to the nature of the accusations we felt that all cooperation would be most appropriately handled by law enforcement."

Brown has spoken about his substance abuse issues over the years, returning to rehab in 2018 — the same year as the alleged rapes. "I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment," he said at the time to PEOPLE. "I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon."