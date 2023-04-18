'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Explains His Hospitalization

Bear Brown was hospitalized early Monday morning for a tetanus scare. Hours after the Alaskan Bush People star shared a photo from his hospital room, sparking plenty of concern among fans, Brown returned to Instagram Monday evening to open up about his medical emergency, revealing that he was injured while working outside.

Sharing two photos of himself as he hauled hay, Brown detailed the events that led up to that hospital room photo. According to Brown, he was working Sunday "hauling hay and undoing old barbed wire" when he "accidentally stabbed myself really deep with a rusty piece of barbed wire." Brown said he "had to go to the emergency room, to get a tetanus shot!"

Earlier Monday, Brown's fans were sent into a state of worry after the Discovery Channel star uploaded a photo showing himself sitting on a hospital bed and holding up his wrist, which was adorned with a hospital bracelet. Brown offered few details at the time, only writing, "Oops, in the caption. He did respond to one person in the comments who asked, "What happened?? Are you okay so far," assuring his fans that "yes," he was alright.

The late Monday post was a much-welcomed update, with fans flooding the comments section to share their relief at news that Brown was going to be alright. Responding to the post, one person wrote, "Glad it was not more serious and that you went and got some medical attention. Smart man," with another person adding, "Sorry to hear that, I hope you recover very soon. Stay safe and God bless you." A third person commented, "Bummer, but well done getting the tetanus shot. Better to be safe than sorry," with somebody else replying, "Glad you got the jab quickly better to be safe than sorry."

The past few months have been a busy one for Brown. In January, he welcomed his second child, son Cove Gabriel Caden Brown, with wife Raiven Adams. The little one, who joined big brother River, whom the couple welcomed in March 2020, was placed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after his. Birth, Adams sharing at the time, "he has a few things going on so he is in the NICU. It's so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother." Outside of his fatherly duties, Brown is also an active reality TV star, appearing alongside his family on Discovery's hit series Alaskan Bush People, which debuted in 2014. More recently, he has been busy in the cosplay scene, and is currently competing in the Cosplaystar cosplay competition.