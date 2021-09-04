'Alaskan Bush People' Family Hits Back at $500K Lawsuit Against Late Dad Billy Brown

✖

The stars of Alaskan Bush People are dealing with a serious legal matter in the wake of patriarch Billy Brown's death. According to The Sun, a lawsuit was recently filed against Brown's estate for $500,000. In turn, Billy's family, and his widow Ami Brown, in particular, are hitting back against the lawsuit.

Brown's estate was sued by Robert Maughon, a doctor based in Tennessee, for an alleged breach of contract. Maughon claimed that he entered into an agreement with Brown back in 2009 and invested $20,000. He claimed that Brown agreed to pay him 10 percent of the income from the publication of Alaska Wilderness Family Productions, including books written by the reality TV personality. In court papers regarding this lawsuit, Maughon wrote, "Billy Bryan Brown failed to pay to Plaintiff Robert Micky Maughon the monies called for in the Ten Year contract."

Brown's lawyers have since fired back against this lawsuit. The attorney for his estate is reportedly asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed on the grounds that there is a "lack of subject matter jurisdiction." The lawyer also shared how they believe that this lawsuit should be handled by the State, writing, "Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the property of Brown's estate, but this property is under the jurisdiction of the state probate court. In the Complaint, Plaintiff asks this Court to exercise jurisdiction over the res that is currently under the jurisdiction of the state probate court and was long before Plaintiff filed the Complaint." Brown's wife, Ami, is currently the personal representative of the estate.

In response to Brown's lawyers, Maughon has stated that he does not believe that there are grounds for this case to be dismissed. He responded, "I respectfully request that the Court not dismiss the case on the basis of lack of prosecution insofar as the Plaintiff is apt to continue his pursuit of this case." As Alaskan Bush People fans know, this legal matter comes months after Brown's death. Brown died in February at the age of 68. He reportedly passed away from a seizure. His son, Bear, announced the sad news on social media.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," Bear wrote. "He was our best friend - a wonderful and loving dad, granddad, and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid, and off the land and taught us to live like that as well."