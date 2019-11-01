‘Alaskan Bush People’ Bear and Rain Brown Transform Into the Joker, Glinda the Good Witch for Halloween

Alaskan Bush People stars Bear and Rain Brown celebrated Halloween by transforming into the Joker and Glinda the Good Witch, respectively, and fans are very much here for it. The brother and sister pair revealed their costumes in a post on Rain’s Instagram page, with the bewitching reality TV star writing in the caption: “Happy Halloween everybody! We never do anything traditional so naturally I had three different costumes this year, but hey, it’s Halloween, hope everyone’s had a safe fun night full of candy. God bless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Oct 31, 2019 at 11:47pm PDT

Fans are loving the Halloween looks that the Brown kids are serving up, with one commenting, “You look lovely Rain.”

“Good versus Evil! Who won!?!?” another user asked, while someone else wrote, “Good costume, you look really pretty.”

“Happy Halloween Rainy,” one more fan offered, “you look gorgeous.”

The Halloween post comes at the same time that Bear’s pregnant girlfriend Raiven Adams revealed an ultrasound photo of their unborn child.

“We are officially 15 weeks and two days! Our baby is already stubborn [crying laughing emoji] crossed legs, and the umbilical cord made it impossible for us to find out if it’s a boy or girl,” she wrote on Instagram. “But the heart beat was 168. This little one looked like he or she, was sucking her thumb and waving at us!”

Bear commented that the baby is a “little miracle,” and then posted the photo on his own Instagram page. “Hey everybody! Check it out! So amazing so awesome! Raiven’s and my baby, is at 15 weeks!” he wrote in a caption. “I can’t wait to hold this little one in my arms!”

Notably, the new of the couple’s baby came as they had split up, but the two son reunited. Since then, Bear has been pleading with his fans and followers to treat his girlfriend more respectfully.

“Everybody! Please stop sending Raiven disrespectful messages,” he wrote in post shared this month. “She’s is going through enough without naysayers spreading gossip! Raiven is pregnant with my child! We’ve been living in the same house for a while!”

“I don’t need some test to know this little miracle is mine! It is completely 100% impossible for it not to be given the time frame! So please remember if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all!” Bear added. “Raiven is the love of my life please show her the respect she deserves! And to everyone out there who has been so supportive! Thank you! Stay AWESOME!”

