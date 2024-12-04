Daddy Yankee and Wife of 29 Years Divorcing

Daddy Yankee and his wife, Mireddys González, are divorcing after nearly 30 years of marriage. The “Gasolina” rapper, 47, announced the split on his Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 2, revealing that he and González, also 47, decided to end their marriage nearly three decades after tying the knot in 1995.

“With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life,” wrote the Puerto Rican rapper, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, in Spanish. The Latin Grammy Award-winning musician continued that after “more than two decades of marriage” and “many months of trying to save my marriage,” his lawyers had responded to the divorce petition “received from Mireddys.”

“My faith in Christ has been my refuge at all times, and was a constant guide as we attempted to overcome our differences,” continued the “Dura” artist. “I respect Mireddys’ decision and I am grateful for the time we shared, full of blessings and values, love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority.”

Daddy Yankee and his former high school sweetheart share two children — daughter Jesaaelys, 28, and 26-year-old son Jeremy — and the rapper is also father to daughter Yamilet from a previous relationship.

“This is not an easy moment, but I understand that it is part of my life process,” wrote the King of Reggaetón, who said he would stay focused to “protect my stability, my children and everything built over so many years.”

“I deeply thank those who have accompanied us during this journey and I ask that you respect our privacy in this process. I know that this news may surprise many,” he added, thanking everyone for their “unconditional support” and making it clear that this will be his only statement on the matter.

“Thank you for your prayers and for always allowing me to share my music and my life with you,” he concluded. “Now more than ever I trust that God has a purpose for every stage of our lives.”

Daddy Yankee and González have kept their relationship and their family life out of the spotlight over the years, with the musician telling Billboard in 2017 that González was in love with “Raymond Ayala. She’s not in love with DY.” He continued, “Once you become a superstar, it’s very difficult to find a real, real woman. I met her before I was Daddy Yankee so she’s the right one.” In March 2022, the “Despacito” artist announced that he would be retiring from music.