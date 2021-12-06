Adele Won’t Watch ‘Real Housewives’ Over Fear Her ‘Brain Will Die’

Don’t count Adele among the die-hard Real Housewives fans. While the Bravo reality TV franchise has garnered a mass following of fans dying for the latest drama from the housewives, The “Easy On Me” singer recently revealed that she cannot bring herself to watch any of the Real Housewives shows, joking that she is afraid her “brain will die” if she tunes in.

The powerhouse singer made the humorous and stunning confession in a makeup tutorial video Thursday with YouTuber Nikkie de Jager (a.k.a NikkieTutorials). Asked if she tuned into any of the Real Housewives shows, Adele said, “I don’t, I don’t. I can’t.” Although she acknowledged that “a lot of people love it,” Adele revealed the reality TV shows are just not her cup of tea, explaining, “I can’t… because my brain will die. I can’t.” Adele also credited the longevity of the franchise as part of the reason she can’t get into them, telling de Jager, “I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long.”

“I’m not going to lie, it doesn’t work for me! One time I did watch one episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when they were all like literally killing each other, but it was too much, I was like I can’t, I can’t watch,” the singer continued when de Jager told her the series was bingeworthy. “I should go and watch some David Attenborough instead! Watch a wildlife program.”

It turns out that Adele’s opposition extends further than just Real Housewives, as she also revealed that she isn’t a viewer of another hit reality series: Love Island. As the conversation continued, de Jager asked if she watches Love Island, though Adele said she can’t bear that show.” She continued, “I can’t bear that show. And I remember one time trying to get into it when I was home for a summer doing shows. I couldn’t believe it.” She humorously recalled how one contestant on the show “was like, ‘I hope my mum’s proud of me’ and I’m thinking ‘they’re all having f-ing sex on TV!”

As for what she does watch, Adele confirmed that while she does “watch mind-numbing TV,” she tends to try for more educational programs. She said, “if I have the urge to do it, I will go and watch something that I actually learn from.” Adele’s convo with de Jager came amid the recent release of her highly-anticipated fourth album 30, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. The album marked her first since 25 was released in 2015 and includes the singles “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God,” as well as collaborations with producers Max Martin, Greg Kurstin, and Ludwig Goransson.