Adele Makes Big Announcement Following Release of Her New Album

Adele made a major announcement for fans excited to see her perform her new songs from 30 on Tuesday. The “Easy on Me” singer announced a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel. The weekend concerts will start on Jan. 21, 2022, and tickets will go on sale next week, but fans have to register first.

The Weekends with Adele concerts will run for 12 weeks, ending on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The only weekend Adele has off is Feb. 18-19, when Van Morrison will perform at Caesars Palace, notes Variety. Morrison has notably protested against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and the Caesars Palace health and safety protocols web page does not list vaccine requirements at this time. The Colosseum has an official capacity of 4,100, making these shows much more intimate for Adele than the massive stadium shows she played after her album 25 was released in 2016 and 2017.

Tickets for the Adele shows will not be easy to acquire. Fans have to register using Ticketmaster Verified Fan, and registration opened Tuesday morning and ends on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. PT. After that, the Verified Fan Presale starts on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. PT, and a verified fan needs a unique code to purchase their tickets. If demand for tickets exceeds expectations during the Verified Fan Presale, tickets will not be available for the general public. You can register now at VerifiedFan.Ticketmaster.com/Adele.

While 25 was supported with a major worldwide tour, 30 will not be due to the uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Adele has scheduled special event performances, like the One Night Only CBS special filmed outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. In October, she announced shows at London’s Hyde Park on July 1 and July 2. Adele also filmed an episode of the ITV series An Audience with… at the London Palladium that aired on Nov. 21.

It’s not as if Adele needs to do a concert tour to promote the new record anyway. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart this week with 839,000 units, the biggest first-week debut of 2021. It is also already one of the top-selling albums of the year, even moving more copies than Taylor Swift’s Evermore. It took 11 months for Swift’s album to sell 462,000 copies. Meanwhile, 30 has only been out since Nov. 19.

30 is Adele’s fourth album and her first since 25 was released in 2015. The album includes the singles “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God,” as well as collaborations with producers Max Martin, Greg Kurstin, and Ludwig Goransson. The Target edition also features a duet of “Easy on Me” with country singer Chris Stapleton.