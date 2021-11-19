Adele’s New Album ’30’ Has Social Media in Their Feels

Adele is back and her new album, 30, is already a fan favorite. The album marks the powerhouse vocalist’s first record in six years. The fourth studio album from the England-born singer features 12 tracks. The first single from the album, “Easy on Me,” chronicles her feelings of going through the divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki. “Easy on Me” is nearing 6 million streams on Spotify. The album, of course, features deep ballads that Adele is known for to this point.

One of the songs on the album proving to be a favorite is “I Drink Wine.” As it turns out, the song was actually 15 minutes long. At the behest of the record label, Adele edited it, largely. “[The label] was like, ‘Listen, everyone loves you, but no one’s playing a 15-minute song on radio,’” she told Rolling Stone in a recent cover story interview. The 15-minute long version of the song still exists. It’s unclear if she plans to release it at some point.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unlike her three previous albums, Adele says this album is particularly special and the most personal to date. “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it,” Adele told Vogue. “I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

Fans are definitely feeling it. The album has been trending across social media platforms since it dropped on Friday, Nov. 19.

The best yet

https://twitter.com/troyemajesty/status/1461835276104384518?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Adele’s previous album 21 continues to sell records six years after its release. This Twitter user says 30 tops them all.

The vocal beast

https://twitter.com/Tajjjjjjjj_/status/1461835311844147201?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Adele has been lauded as one of the greatest voices to ever grace the Earth. But this user says she’s simply the best.

Round of applause

https://twitter.com/FineUncleKai/status/1461835332689842181?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One fan says Adele is unmatched. They give the album a perfect score.

Too much at once

https://twitter.com/ohkaeegreat/status/1461835335198031877?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One Twitter user wasn’t prepared. They listened to both Taylor Swift’s new album and 30 and it proved to be overwhelming.

Couldn’t wait to listen

https://twitter.com/kathleenponders/status/1461835376679604225?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The anticipation was building for this one after hearing the chatter online, they couldn’t resist. Adele brought her to tears.

When boys cry

https://twitter.com/gat7161/status/1461835430563880960?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This meme has everyone laughing. Adele’s voice is definitely beautiful enough to make a grown man cry.