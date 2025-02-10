Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Has Viewers Weighing In

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show just ignited a flurry of reactions across social media. The hip-hop A-lister’s performance drew praise from his fans, while some just weren’t going to be interested in Lamar (or any rap artist) from the get-go.

Lamar’s performance featured a special guest performance from SZA, cameos from Samuel L. Jackson and DJ Mustard, as well as the rapper performing songs from his new album GNX. He also played the controversial Drake diss “Not Like Us.” See some of the reactions to the performance below.

“This is an amazing halftime show. Kendrick been amazing” (source)

“Kendrick is in his element. What an incredible artist.” (source)

“This isn’t the greatest half time performance. I feel like rappers shouldn’t do these performances.” (source)

“I’m so happy we are getting all of GNX this is amazing I LOVE YOU KENDRICK” (source)

“I’m no Kendrick fan but this halftime show is INCREDIBLE” (source)

“What is Kendrick Lamar singing? I can’t understand a word!!!” (source)

“Dear lord, this halftime ‘show’ can’t end fast enough. This is painful. Easily the worst halftime show I’ve ever seen. Why do people LIKE this trash? Get Kendrick OUT of here! This is hurting my ears!” (source)

“Worst halftime show in the history of the nfl” (source)

“If its not for you then say its not for you..but far from.worst halftime performance.” (source)

Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs "HUMBLE" at the #SuperBowlLIX halftime show pic.twitter.com/guDPzEi7iE — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2025

You can replay Lamar’s performance through Tubi; it is unclear if/when an official upload of the performance will be made available online.

How to Watch the Super Bowl

A Kansas City Chiefs helmet, the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Philadelphia Eagles helmet are seen before the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl Press Conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Feb. 3, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Watching the Super Bowl is incredibly easy this year. The game is airing for free on Fox right now. The network is available to anyone who can receive over-the-air TV signals using a digital antenna. Fox is also available through most cable/satellite packages, as well as digital cable alternatives such as YouTube TV.

The Super Bowl is also streaming for free right now. Tubi, an ad-supported streaming platform, is showing the game at no cost. Here’s a direct link to Tubi’s Super Bowl landing page.