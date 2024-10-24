’90 Day: The Last Resort’ Announces Cast of New Season

Six 90 Day Fiancé couples are giving their relationships a last chance in a new season of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

TLC released the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff on Wednesday, that Ari and Bini, Brandon and Julia, Gino and Jasmine, Rob and Sophie, Josh and Natalie and Stacey and Florian, will be signing up for a “rigorous relationship bootcamp” after hitting their “relationship breaking points.”

The six couples will spend three weeks at a desert oasis in Arizona, “where they will undergo a rigorous relationship bootcamp aimed at rebuilding trust and connections,” according to the show’s official synopsis. Working with therapists and counselors to navigate issues like jealousy, anger and intimacy, the couples will embrace group therapy as well as less traditional approaches like hypnotherapy, pleasure mapping, sand tray therapy and off-grid excursions into the desert. At the end of the retreat, each couple will decide if they stay together or break up at a final commitment ceremony.

Accompanying the new season will be a brand new companion show, Last Resort: Between the Sheets, which will air after new episodes of the flagship show. On Last Resort: Between the Sheets, cast members from the season will provide behind-the-scenes commentary, personal reflections, “juicy secrets” and “hilarious anecdotes” from their experiences at the resort. Keep scrolling for a preview of what’s to come with the season’s couples.

Ari & Bini

Bini and Ari, who were last seen on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, have been separated for four long months after struggling with trust and infidelity issues, but they continue to work on their relationship for the sake of their son, Avi.

Brandon & Julia

Brandon and Julia, who last appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, aren’t on the same page when it comes to having children as Julia becomes increasingly homesick for her native Russia. The couple is growing apart and slowly losing touch with what’s important in their marriage.

Gino & Jasmine

Gino and Jasmine, who fans last saw on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, have been struggling with intimacy issues for years, but following their wedding in Michigan, their problems have only gotten worse. Jasmine feels controlled, while Gino is worn out from the constant arguments.

Rob & Sophie

Rob and Sophie, who last appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, have been emotionally distant for a long time, as Sophie grapples with trust issues and Rob feels exhausted from bearing the brunt of their relationship problems.



Stacey & Florian

The Darcey & Stacey couple has been together for a long time, but Stacey is recently bothered by Florian’s partying after their move to Miami, Fla. Stacey is feeling fed up with her husband after a health scare, as she says he wasn’t there for her like she needed him to be. Florian isn’t a therapy fan but wants to try to save his marriage.

Natalie & Josh

Natalie and Josh are the only unmarried couple on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, having previously appeared together on 90 Day: The Single Life. Natalie is looking for a committed relationship with Josh, but he has not welcomed her into his family life. Their issues have caused them to split three times already, but they’re looking for a final shot at love with one another at the resort.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 premieres Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, followed by Last Resort: Between the Sheets.



