’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Is Surprisingly Still Together After Perceived Breakup

90 Day Fiancé couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are still together despite the rough end of The Other Way‘s latest season, appearing together on Sunday’s Tell-All as a couple and in-person. This season of the TLC spinoff kicked off on a bad note for the pair, as Weinberg invited her ex-husband to stay with her in Ethiopia, sparking jealousy from Shibre. Later, the couple fought over Weinberg’s decision to fly son Avi back to the U.S. to undergo hernia surgery, as Shibre was worried his fiancée would never return to Ethiopia.

In Weinberg’s absence, Shibre decided to party it up with random women in their house, which resulted in Weinberg vowing never to return to Addis Ababa, even declining to appear alongside her future husband for his K-1 visa interview. “I really can’t see a future together without the visa,” Weinberg told the 90 Day Fiancé cameras ahead of the finale. However, in The Other Way Tell-All, the two made it clear that they had worked things out off-camera, and Shibre was able to obtain his K-1 visa.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenny Slatten commented, “Oh, he’s in America,” before 90 Day Fiancé host Shaun Robinson asked what had happened between the two for Shibre to be able to now be living with his future wife in the U.S. “You know, I’m always there for Bini. I always want to help him,” Weinberg told her. “And I couldn’t stay away.” Even after their massive fights, Weinberg said she eventually went back to Ethiopia for the K-1 interview, and Shibre would go on to get his visa.

As for the future for these two, Weinberg previously said in an Instagram Live session last month that she wasn’t a huge fan of weddings, despite previously having one with her ex-husband. She explained to her followers that she understood wanting to get married, but “wanting to celebrate that with like 500 other people, 50 other people, or even five other people? I don’t know.” She continued of her previous wedding, “No, it’s not because I was married before. When I got married before both me and Leandro, we were kinda grossed out with the idea of getting married. We did it purely because we wanted to continue living together in the U.S.”