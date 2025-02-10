In a surprising turn of events, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson took to the stage for a surprise Super Bowl halftime show cameo. Dressed as Uncle Sam, the Marvel star perched on top of a sports car as dancers hit the stage.

“Mr Lamar! Do you really know how to play the game?” Jackson asked the famous rapper on the field of New Orleans’ Caesar’s Superdome. In response, Lamar launched into his hit song “Stay Humble” as the dancers dressed in the colors of the U.S. flag.

Critics and fans alike took to social media to share their thoughts about the exciting halftime show.

“The Super Bowl halftime blab-rap was…wow. The booming transferred to some fat cow in red rolling around on a second stage, surrounded by other fat cows in blue rolling around her. Samuel L. Jackson played a voodoo Uncle Sam. I switched to Sherlock Holmes.” (source)

“Having Samuel L. Jackson be Uncle Sam in your Super Bowl halftime show he’s insane I love Kendrick.” (source)

“Just locked in Samuel L. Jackson for Super Bowl MVP at +25000.” (source)

Along with “Stay Humble,” Lamar performed other hit songs such as “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” “DNA” and “Peakaboo.” He even teased viewers regarding his song “Not Like Us.”

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” Lamar declared. Instead, SZA hit the stage and the duo performed their songs “Luther” and “All the Stars.”



