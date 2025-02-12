Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Breaks Major Record

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show had many people talking, and many people were watching it. Fresh off multiple Grammy wins for his Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” the rapper performed an over 13-minute set during Super Bowl LIX that included special guests and some unexpected aspects. Just days after the big game, ratings are pouring in, with Front Office Sports reporting that the Apple Music-sponsored halftime show drew in 133.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched halftime show ever, per Roc Nation and Fox.

Lamar’s halftime show tops Michael Jackson’s record set in 1993 with 133.4 million viewers. The Super Bowl itself also set an all-time high of 127.7 million viewers, peaking at 137.7 million in the second quarter. Lamar’s halftime show featured SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams. The show has also been memed quite a lot, especially when Lamar played “Not Like Us” and all the Drake reactions poured in.

Kendrick Lamar performs at Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

It was announced last September that the Compton native would be taking over the Super Bowl halftime show, which came amid his beef with Drake that spanned months and is ongoing. The halftime show definitely a culmination of the longstanding beef, and it included a straight Drake namedrop during “Not Like Us” but it seemed to have worked in Lamar’s favor because having the most-watched halftime show is an incredible feat, especially when he’s beating someone like the King of Pop.

Although there have been some mixed reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, the fact that it was the most-watched really says a lot. There have been some great halftime shows over the years, and it’s clear that each year, it never disappoints. Now that Super Bowl LIX is over, it’s time to start theorizing who will be taking the honor in 2026 and how they will top this year’s show.

Those who missed Lamar’s halftime performance or simply want to watch it again to see why it brought in over 133 million viewers can watch it on YouTube, along with previous halftime performances. Between the Eagles winning and the halftime show, Super Bowl LIX was certainly a memorable one, along with the interesting Super Bowl commercials. It’s time to look forward to 2026 and wondering what will happen and who will perform.