Donald Trump Receives Big and Loud Reaction While Appearing at Super Bowl 2025

In a historic moment, Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to attend the Super Bowl while in office.

As he walked onto the field, Trump was met with loud cheers from the stands of Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. After waving to the crowd, the President shook hands with Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

President Trump also did a meet-and-greet with the honorary coin toss participants. Among those participating in the coin toss were family members of the New Orleans’ New Year’s Day attack, as well as city police officers and other emergency personnel.

The world leader, who recently started his second term in the Oval Office, sat next to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, for the game. Others who sat in the President’s Super Bowl suite included Eric and Lara Trump, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

See some of the online reactions to President Donald Trump’s Super Bowl LIX appearance below.

For his Super Bowl prediction, President Donald Trump said he predicts that the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LIX. This is the third consecutive year the team has made the Super Bowl.

If the Chiefs win, it will be the first time a team has won the Super Bowl in three consecutive years.