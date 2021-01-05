'90 Day Bares All' Airs NSFW Scene Between Brandon and Julia

✖

90 Day Bares All is living up to its name! A saucy new spinoff in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise that premiered Monday on Discovery+ showed an explicit scene from a couple on the current season of the flagship TLC show — Julia and Brandon — as host Shaun Robinson showed her shock at just how NSFW the footage was getting.

On 90 Day Fiancé this season, Julia and Brandon are navigating her move from Russia to a small town in Virginia after meeting through a friend, but things are tense as Brandon's protective parents refuse to let them sleep in the same room until they are married. On 90 Day Bares All, it became clear that the engaged couple was getting their alone time elsewhere, with footage playing of the two making out in the car before the camera cut away at the suggestion that they began to do something a bit more sexual.

Robinson, who watched the clip alongside 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem and Brandon himself, was clearly uncomfortable with the footage, hiding her face with her notes as Deem shouted, "What the hell?" When Robinson asked Brandon if he forgot there were TLC cameras in the car, he laughed off the footage, saying there was far more that wasn't shown. "You also didn't see everything that happened," he joked.

Brandon was also called out by Robinson for not practicing safe sex, having revealed early in the 90 Day Fiancé season that he didn't use condoms and that she did not use birth control, despite them not being ready to have a baby. "We don't like to go that route. It's just not as fun," Brandon said of using condoms, at which point Robinson shot back, "Let me tell you something, having a baby when you're not ready -- that's really not fun."

Brandon did say he agreed with fans of the show that he needed to draw firmer boundaries with his parents, whom in Sunday's episode attempted to forbid him and Julia from having their wedding on Mother's Day weekend, as it would impinge on his mom's special day, despite the date having sentimental meaning for the couple. "It does come between me and my fiancée but it's only for a short time," he teased for the rest of the season. "This is not forever, us living at my parents' house. I'm hoping Julia will see this and understand." 90 Day Bares All is now available for streaming on Discovery+