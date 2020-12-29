'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Reveals Weight Loss Transformation After Undergoing Surgery

✖

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is flaunting her figure this holiday season. Months after revealing plans to undergo weight loss surgery, the TLC star took to Instagram with a few Christmas photos showcasing her dramatic transformation. Deem shared the jaw-dropping images over the weekend with her more than 500,000 followers, who got their best look yet at her weight loss in a gallery of images in which she posed with family. In the photos, Deem donned a sparkly ensemble and flashed a beaming smile for the camera.

The post, captioned, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours, GOD BLESS YOU ALL," was met with an outpouring of praise from 90 Day Fiancé viewers in awe of Deem's weight loss. In the comments section, fans said Deem looked "amazing" and "fab" and applauded her new look. One person quipped, "talk about a glow up! You look so healthy, happy and absolutely stunning!" Another said Deem was "killing it, gorgeous! You look amazing!" Fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield even showered praise on Deem, writing that she looks "amazing" and suggesting that "next year we will be belly dancing."

Although the post drew plenty of responses from fans, this was not the first time Deem shocked her followers with her weight loss. In early December, she took to her account to share photos from her birthday celebration, and while some simply took the opportunity to send her well wishes, others noticed that she appeared a little slimmer.

Deem, who was first introduced to viewers when she appeared on 90 Day Fiancé season 7 alongside now-husband Michael Ilesanmi, had revealed during the Happily Ever After: The Couples Tell All special in October that she planned to undergo weight loss surgery. At the time, she explained, "after the third month, I'll drop about a hundred and something pounds," adding that "everything will be reconstructed. My skin surgery … I'm gonna have it all done." Deem, addressing her reasoning behind going under the knife, said that she was unhappy with her weight, stating, "it's annoying to be out of breath, when you know you gained 20 pounds in two months from sitting around here eating everything the kids eat."

Since that Tell All special, Deem has not further addressed the surgery. CinemaBlend reports that she recently shared a tabloid article alleging she and her manager met with celebrity fitness trainer Natasha Fet, who was responsible for the weight loss and body transformation of Mama June. While it is unclear what took place during that meeting, there was reported speculation that Deem's weight loss journey could be the focus of a potential 90 Day Fiancé spinoff.