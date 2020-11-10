'90 Day Fiance': Meet the New Couples Looking for Love in Season 8 Trailer

90 Day Fiancé is back with four new and three returning couples, all ready to put everything on the line for love. The hit TLC show follows couples looking to make their international romances work through the K-1 visa process, giving them just 90 days from when their significant other lands in the U.S. to say "I do." With heartbreak awaiting them after those 90 days, these seven couples will have to determine if they're ready to dedicate their lives to their fiancé. The eighth season of the original 90 Day series that started the sprawling franchise premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC — keep scrolling to meet the couples and don't miss the first season trailer above.

Brandon, 27 (Dinwiddie, VA) and Julia, 26 (Russia) (Photo: TLC) Brandon and Julia were first introduced when the Virginia native's friend saw the Russian-born go-go dancer in a club and decided to video chat Brandon so the two could meet. Despite living across the globe, Brandon, who lives and works on his parents' farm, and Julia, a city girl working as a go-go dancer, are working to put their differences aside in love. After just five months and one in-person meeting, the couple met up again in Iceland, where Brandon popped the question. Now, Julia is preparing to move to the U.S., where the two will live with his parents while they save up for a place of their own. Will Brandon's parents conservative lifestyle and Julia's city slicker ways be able to mesh for a happily ever after?

Mike, 35 (Sequim, WA) and Natalie, 35 (Ukraine) (Photo: TLC) 90 Day Fiancé fans met Mike and Natalie last season, when the Washington cowboy and Ukraine native tried to make their relationship work, despite some major religious differences and trust issues. Despite everything, the two decided to apply for the K-1 Visa, and Mike went to Ukraine while they waited for an approval. This season, the couple is shocked to learn Natalie must move to the U.S. within 20 days of being granted her visa, and Mike is worried that their many issues might not be able to be resolved in just 90 days together.

Rebecca, 49 (Woodstock, GA) and Zied, 27 (Tunisia) (Photo: TLC) Rebecca and Zied are another familiar couple, first appearing on Before the 90 Days Season 3. Last time we saw them, the pair had gotten engaged and were starting the visa process. Now, the Georgia resident is eagerly awaiting the Tunisia native's interview — the final step in the visa process — in hopes that Zied will be on his way to the U.S. any day. In the states, Rebecca has been working a new job overtime to support Zied when his arrives, but Rebecca's daughter Tiffany and her boyfriend Micah worry that Rebecca is getting scammed again, following a disastrous previous marriage with a foreigner.

Jovi, 29 (New Orleans, LA) and Yara, 25 (Ukraine) (Photo: TLC) Jovi and Yara met as the New Orleanian was traveling the world, having downloaded a travel app to meet new people and find hook-ups. When he matched with the Ukraine native, however, the two had more than just a physical connection, and began traveling together. Six months into their relationship, Yara found out she was pregnant, and Jovi proposed, filing for the K-1 visa. Yara then suffered a devastating miscarriage, but the two banded together to heal from the loss. Now, Yara is getting ready to move to the U.S., but Jovi's wild bachelor lifestyle has everyone around him wondering if he's really prepared to settle down.

Stephanie, 52 (Grand Rapids, MI) and Ryan, 27 (Belize) (Photo: TLC) Stephanie has missed out on romance to focus on her two spa businesses, but thinks she may have found her soulmate during a vacation to Belize. Meeting the much-younger man on the beach, the Michigan resident is ready to settle down with her husband-to-be, but the two fight over his flirtatious behavior. Meanwhile, Stephanie's friends find it suspicious that she provides him with luxurious gifts and financial support.

Andrew, 32 (Roseville, CA) and Amira, 28 (France) (Photo: TLC) Andrew first chose to start online dating when he decided that he was ready to settle down and start a family. While he almost overlooked Amira's message at first, the California resident eventually reached out to the France native, and the two felt sparks fly. During their first in-person meeting in Las Vegas, Andrew proposed, and the two were approved for the K-1 visa. With COVID-19 making travel far more difficult, the couple has to go to great lengths to get her into the country before their visa expires.

Tarik, 46 (Virginia Beach, VA) and Hazel, 28 (Philippines) (Photo: TLC) Tarik and Hazel are another returning 90 Day couple, having first appeared on Before the 90 Days' second season. Tarik popped the question in the Philippines before heading back to his home in Virginia Beach, but now, Hazel is ready to make the move to the U.S. with plans to bring 8-year-old son Harry as soon as possible. Coming out as bisexual, Hazel is excited to find a girlfriend in the U.S. to add into her relationship with Tarik, but a secret from the couple's past promises to complicate the idea.